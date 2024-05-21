Zimbabwe: I Am Still Available for Warriors Job - Chidzambwa

He might not have applied for the Warriors job, but legendary gaffer and Zimbabwe's most successful coach, Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa says he is still available if approached in the future.

Chidzambwa is currently unattached and has been working with some junior football institutions on an invitational basis.

The former Dynamos and Warriors coach was at the newly constructed Geo Pomona Sports Complex on Saturday where he watched FC Porto Academy against CAPS United juniors.

Chidzambwa, who guided Zimbabwe to their first-ever African Cup of Nations finals in 2004, was impressed with some of the talent on show but the Warriors topic could not escape the discussion.

And Chidzambwa, who also led Dynamos to the 1998 CAF Champions League final, revealed that he was still available.

"I have been moving around watching junior football, some invite me and today I was impressed with some of the youngsters I saw," Chidzambwa said.

Turning to the Warriors issue, the legendary gaffer said: "Any coach would want to coach his country, so if I am to be approached I think I will agree.

"I feel proud to serve my nation."

Chidzambwa did not apply for the Warriors job when the ZIFA Normalisation Committee advertised late last month.

The Normalisation Committee is set to appoint the new Warriors coach by May 25.

In the meantime, Chidzambwa has been tracking some junior footballers across the capital.

Saturday's sparring match between FC Porto Academy and CAPS United juniors was the first at the Geo Pomona Sports facility which has an artificial turf.

FC Porto walloped CAPS United 6-1.