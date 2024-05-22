Kenya's President William Ruto, Ambassador Meg Whitman and Prosper Africa Coordinator British a. Robinson to Host Private Sector Event in Atlanta

Washington, D.C. — Marking 60 years of U.S. - Kenya diplomatic ties, Kenya's President William Ruto, U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman, and Prosper Africa Coordinator British A. Robinson will hold a private sector business event in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, May 21. The event will highlight the future of catalytic trade and investment opportunities across Kenya.

"The vibrant City of Atlanta serves as the perfect location to hold a discussion on deepening our trade and investment ties with Kenya and highlight new and exciting, mutually beneficial opportunities for our flourishing partnership," said Coordinator Robinson. "Prosper Africa's work in Kenya and East Africa has really set the bar for our engagement with the rest of the continent. Together, Prosper Africa and USAID's investments have mobilized $150 million in East Africa that have benefited over 82,000 farmers, generated more than 26,000 jobs, and resulted in exports to the U.S. valued at $380 million."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will also be a featured speaker at the event and will discuss strengthening the cultural and economic partnerships between Atlanta and Kenya. Then, an in-depth conversation between President Ruto, Amb. Whitman, and Coordinator Robinson will center around new economic partnerships that will benefit the people of Atlanta and Kenya.

Since 2019, the Prosper Africa model has leveraged resources to close nearly 1,900 deals valued at $86 billion dollars in trade and investment in 49 countries across the African continent. Through Prosper Africa, the U.S. Government works with American and African businesses and investors to advance deals, promote market opportunities, and strengthen business and investment climates. This event marks the second time Prosper Africa has hosted President Ruto in the U.S. Last September, President Ruto was in San Francisco addressing leading U.S. technology companies and tech investors as a part of the U.S.-Kenya Business Roadshow.

###

About Prosper AfricaProsper Africa is a U.S. Presidential national security initiative aimed at strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between the U.S. and Africa by catalyzing transformative two-way trade and investment flows. To learn more and connect with Prosper Africa advisors, visit prosperafrica.gov.

To view Livestream, click here.