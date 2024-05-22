South Africa: Boreholes to Help Secure Water in Rural Areas of Makhado

The installation of water boreholes will offer relief for rural communities in the Makhado Municipality in Limpopo who have been struggling with water issues for many years.

This comes after Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, working together with the Topisa Trust under its Chairperson and Finance Deputy Minister David Masondo, handed over community water boreholes in the villages of Chavani, Bokisi, Mbhokota, Shirley and Bungeni at the weekend.

Topisa Trust, a public benefit organisation, has successfully drilled and installed eight boreholes, including four boreholes at Mbhokota, two at Bokisi, one at Shirley and one at Bungeni.

The water challenges have negatively affected the livelihoods of the economically distressed households.

Speaking at the official handover of the boreholes, Mahlobo said a total of nine tanks have been installed providing a combined 90 000 litres of potable ground water, which will also ensure that there is water provision in schools and hospitals.

"The operation and maintenance of the infrastructure is exclusively left in the hands of the communities with various committees taking the lead in ensuring seamless operational efficiency of the borehole system. This is done to foster greater autonomous organisational capacities from below and promote community ownership of the infrastructures," Mahlobo said.

He commended the Topisa Trust for the initiative to ensure consistent water supply in the rural areas, however, he emphasised that this is just a temporary measure.

The Deputy Minister urged communities to refrain from vandalising water infrastructure.

"In Makhado, Collins Chavani, Greater Tzaneen, Thulamela, and other areas, we are faced with the challenge of people vandalising water infrastructure, stealing equipment and illegal connections.

"Let us refrain from such activities as this leads to more water shortages. We have a responsibility to take care of our infrastructure," the Deputy Minister said.

Masondo said plans were underway to drill and install more community boreholes in neighbouring villages to ensure that those people also have access to safe drinking water.