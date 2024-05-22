South Africa: Mashatile Thanks South Africans Living Abroad for Casting Their Votes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has expressed gratitude to all South Africans living abroad who turned out at voting stations to cast their ballots over the weekend.

The Deputy President was speaking at the launch of the National Youth Service (NYS) initiative, South African National Service Institution (SANSI), aimed at tackling youth unemployment in South Africa in Pretoria on Tuesday.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), 78 000 citizens were registered to vote in 111 South African missions across the world between 17 and 19 May 2024.

The mission in London (in the United Kingdom) was the only voting station that remained open on Sunday, 19 May, to cater for the more than 24 000 voters who are registered and approved.

The Commission confirmed that the special voting abroad proceeded smoothly with no major incidents.

Local special votes

The IEC is now preparing for the in-country special voting, which will take place on 27 and 28 May.

There are 1.7 million approved special votes, with 653 000 of these being home visit special votes while just over one million are voting station special votes.

The Deputy President used his platform to encourage all South Africans to go out in their numbers and vote on 29 May 2024.

"Remember, placing your crosses on the ballot papers will fulfil a task that history has put on your shoulders.

"Most importantly, you will be deciding for yourselves the direction of our country and the path that we should take to get there," said Deputy President Mashatile.

With only just seven days away from Election Day, the IEC is reminding citizens that voting stations open at 7 am and close at 9 pm.