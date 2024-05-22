Uganda: MPs Move to Censure Mpuuga, Commissioners

A section of legislators led by Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo are preparing a motion for the censure of Mathias Mpuuga and the three Backbench Commissioners in the controversial service award.

The censure motion movers are citing misconduct and abuse of office.

Mr Mpuuga, then Leader of the Opposition, in March 2022 negotiated and received Shs500 million as service award from the Parliamentary Commission.

The meeting chaired by Speaker Anita Among also doled out Shs400 million to each of the other three backbench commissioners Solomon Silwany (Bukooli Central), Esther Afoyochan (Zombo Woman), And Prossy Mbabazi (Rubanda Woman) - all from the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

The quartet received the controversial payment on a person to holder basis even before clocking a year in office at the time, which has left the essence of the "award" questionable.

While none of the three backbench commissioners have ever spoken out on the scandal, Mr Mpuuga has put up a brave face as he wrestled his party, the National Unity Platform, and its principal Mr Robert Kyagulanyi in the mud,. insisting he was as clean as snow.

