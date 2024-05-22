Malawi: Local NGO, Inua Advocacy, Calls for Post-Relocation Support for Refugees in Malawi

Refugee rights advocate--Inua Advocacy--has appealed for post-relocation support and interventions towards refugees and asylum seekers at Dzaleka Refugee camp.

Making the appeal exactly one year since the government ordered "the forced relocation", the organization says it observed that "lives of the refugees and asylum seekers worsened at the camp", as they lack essential needs and services, among others.

The refugees and asylum seekers, according to Inua Advocacy, need consistent food aid, health services, educational support and economic empowerment, among other support.

The organization has, therefore, called upon Malawian government, UNHCR and international partners to take action on matters affecting refugees and asylum seekers in the country so that "they live a dignified life with all their rights intact".

"Ensure timely and adequate distribution of food assistance to prevent hunger and malnutrition. Provide accessible healthcare to address the medical needs and prevent the rising health crises within the camp," reads in part a statement signed by Matchona Phiri, Advocacy and Liaison Officer for Inua Advocacy.

"Facilitate educational opportunities for children to secure their future and prevent further psychological distress. Implement programs that enable refugees to earn a livelihood, such as allowing them to work and support their families," the statement says

Burundian and Rwandan refugees and asylum seekers--accused of violating refugee laws by escaping from their designated Dzaleka Refugee camp and illegally settling and trading in local communities--were dragged back to the camp throughout 2023 in a widely criticized and condemned operation, overseen by Ministry of Homeland Security and other government agencies.

Inua Advocacy, echoing other rights groups, says the relocation was marred by various forms of human rights abuse against the refugees, including beatings, rape, extortion and theft, among other atrocities, which "the refugees are yet to recover from".

The organization says the relocation has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, marked by severe hardship, insecurity, and a lack of essential services.

"The relocation has worsened the lives of many refugees and asylum seekers. Individuals who were once self-reliant are now forced to depend on humanitarian aid.

"The schools remain overcrowded, leading to many children being unable to attend, raising concerns about their future prospects. Other social amenities, including health services, water and shelter, remain severely strained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Testimonies from the camp reveal the deep struggles faced by refugees and their families, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated intervention and support from both the government and international community".

Inua Advocacy further says these struggles also underscore "our concerns" about the refugee relocation policy as "an unsustainable move" that puts people at the mercy of humanitarian aid, whereas they were previously able to support themselves through businesses and other activities.

Following the relocation in 2023, Dzaleka Refugee camp, meant to host between 10,000 and 12,000 refugees and asylum seekers, now hosts over 52,000 people, which is exacerbating the already dire situation at the facility.