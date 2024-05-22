Zimbabwe: Nurses, Midwives Link to Universal Health Coverage

Nursing is dynamic and 104 general nursing and midwifery students who graduated at Bindura Hospital have been advised to continue learning and upgrading themselves.

Nurses can specialise in various fields, including paediatric, intensive care, ophthalmic, mental health, midwifery and advanced orthopaedic.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Bindura Hospital, Dr Lilian Getrude Dodzo said nurses and midwives are a critical link to achieving universal health coverage.

Their senior tutor, Mrs Jenifa Chikwadze urged nurses and midwives to keep up with new trends in the profession.