Zambia: Zimbabwe-Zambia Joint Trade and Customs Committee Opens in Harare

21 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

The two-day Joint Trade and Customs Committee meeting between Zimbabwe and Zambia opened in Harare today amid calls for the two countries to maintain cooperation.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director, Ambassador Rofina Chikava, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi thanked the Zambian delegation for prioritising the meeting.

The delegation is led by its representative to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Derrick Livune.

"The objective of this meeting is to continue the legacy of cooperation between our sister countries, especially in promoting trade and investment, thereby improving the welfare of our citizens," he said.

Ambassador Chibindi said the two countries should use their historical ties dating back to the colonial era to strengthen economic ties

