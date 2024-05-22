Uganda: Miss Tourism Unveils New Regional Leaders

Miss Tourism Uganda has announced new leadership for its Kigezi and Northern regions as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen regional representation.

The changes, disclosed earlier this week, see Lucky Zakia and Gloria Alele stepping into leadership roles previously held by Claire Atwongyeire and Kotina Akot, respectively.

"We are happy to announce that Zakia Lucky and Gloria Alele are the new coordinators for the respective regions," the organisation said.

"We advise that all matters related to sponsorships, partnerships, and other arrangements should be discussed with the new coordinators to avoid any issues."

The leadership transition is timely as the franchise gears up for its Miss Tourism campaigns across all 12

regions of the country. The initiative is designed to be inclusive, selecting three outstanding young women from each region to compete at the national level. The grand finale is scheduled for September 13, 2024.

The competition not only aims to highlight beauty and intelligence but also serves as a platform for ambassadors to advocate for positive change in their communities.

This year's national winner will be awarded a luxurious car, adding further prestige to the title.

Awakened by former Tourism minister Maria Mutagamba, the Miss Tourism Uganda initiative promotes tourism under the slogan "Tourism Is Everybody's Business."

The pageant seeks to find young women who can serve as Tourism Ambassadors, promoting Ugandan tourism on both national and international stages.

As the regional pageants approach, the new coordinators, Zakia and Alele, are set to play pivotal roles in ensuring the success of the events and the selection of top candidates to represent their regions.