South Africa: After the Bell - the Critical Reasons Why South Africa Is Good At Tourism

21 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

South Africa may have messed up many parts of its economy, but somehow the tourism industry has escaped the destruction and it ranks extremely well internationally.

One of the strange things about foreign travel is that almost anywhere you go, there is an enormous number of foreigners. That's writer and former Miami Herald columnist Dave Barry on the subject of tourism, about which he has written several very funny books. In one, Dave Barry's Only Travel Guide You'll Ever Need, he makes the point that the human race is far too stupid to be deterred from tourism by a mere several million years of bad experiences and today we're travelling in larger numbers than ever.

"We travel because, no matter how comfortable we are at home, there's a part of us that wants -- that needs -- to see new vistas, take new tours, obtain new travellers' checks, buy souvenirs, order new entrées, introduce new bacteria into our intestinal tracts, learn new words for 'transfusion' and have all the other travel adventures that make us want to French-kiss our doormats when we finally get home," he writes.

Despite Barry's weirdly accurate warnings and the enormous expense and discomfort of travelling, I do love it -- as do so many people around the world. The curious thing is I'm not exactly sure why. Relaxation, learning and exploration...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.