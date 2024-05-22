Rwanda: Elections - Kananga Keen On Promoting Inclusive Education, Well-Being of Persons With Disability

Promoting inclusive education for all will be one of his areas of advocacy if he eventually gets a seat in parliament, Richard Kananga, one of the candidates in the upcoming elections noted after he presented his candidature to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), on Tuesday, May 21.

Kananga became the third person with disability to submit his candidature.

Kananga, a representative of persons with disabilities in Nyarugenge District, said that what inspired him to vie for a seat in parliament is to do more advocacy for persons with disability as this special category continues to face varied challenges.

Having represented people with disabilities for 15 years, Kananga said he has ample experience.

"I have 15 years' experience in advocating for persons with disabilities. There were multiple improvements achieved through working with different authorities. Some laws were changed, some services were improved, and education facilities for persons with disabilities were also improved. I contributed to the changes through my advocacy. I am interested to even move further and advocate for more change," he told The New Times.

'There is still a gap'

He said that his advocacy for persons with disabilities will mainly focus on the education sector to promote inclusive education for all.

"Changes were made although there is still a gap. I will be advocating for inclusive education starting from the schools' infrastructures. We have to make sure that teachers are capable of delivering a full package, get enough skills including sign language and skills required for visually impaired students so that there will not be anyone left behind," he said.

Kanganga's advocacy will extend "to the realm of sports," as he is well aware of "the transformative power of athletic endeavours" in fostering inclusivity and empowerment.

He envisions a robust sports sector for persons with disabilities, starting from grassroots initiatives at district level.

The parliamentary seat aspirant said that collaboration lies at the heart of his advocacy approach. He is committed to working hand in hand with the authorities, sponsors and parents of kids with disabilities, to bring about meaningful change.

Kananga said his advocacy will also encompass healthcare, and the general socio-economic inclusion and well-being of persons with disabilities.

And he is confident he stands a good chance.

"I have worked with many people who know my ability and who know what I have done so far. It is these people that make up the population that vote. I fully believe in their vote and we will continue working together to improve the lives of persons with disability. I really have a lot to do to bring about change," he said.