Namibia: Home Affairs Ministry Takes 200 Children Off the Streets

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security recently provided temporary shelter for about 200 street children, many believed to be Angolan nationals, at Ondangwa.

The children have often been seen roaming and selling products in Windhoek and various towns around the country over the past year.

The ministry says plans are underway to transport more children to the Ondangwa National Youth Service Centre.

This was confirmed in a media statement on Tuesday by home affairs executive director Etienne Maritz, who said the children are facing challenges in their daily lives.

"In response to their plight, the government has taken action to help and support these vulnerable minors. More than 200 children have been relocated to the Ondangwa National Youth Service Centre, where they will receive temporary housing and care from the government," Maritz said.

He added that efforts are underway to transport more children from various towns across the country to the centre in Ondangwa for similar support.

Maritz said this measure has been taken to ensure their safety and care as well as to profile them so that they can be reunited with their parents or family members.

"Despite their visible social struggles, many of them have refrained from disclosing their origins or personal details. While it is widely speculated that the majority of them may hail from Angola, most of them have chosen to remain silent," Maritz says.

In the statement, Maritz added that the ministry is working closely with Angolan authorities to ensure that a long-lasting solution is found.

"The government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals within Namibia's borders, especially those who are most vulnerable. We urge the public to report any suspected cases of human trafficking or child exploitation to the relevant authorities in order to prevent violations of human rights," he said.