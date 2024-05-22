Namibia: Mbumba Remembers Veteran Journalist Rademeyer

President Nangolo Mbumba expressed his condolences on the passing of veteran journalist Ronelle Rademeyer, who died on Monday evening.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Mbumba said that Rademeyer was a passionate public interest journalist who played a pivotal role in the advancement of the media and journalistic landscape in Namibia.

He said Rademeyer will be remembered for her commitment to a culture of ethics in journalism and press freedom.

"Even though the Presidency and the government have lost a valuable partner in the media landscape, we find comfort in the invaluable contributions of Mrs Rademeyer in the development of journalism and a professional press corps in Namibia. On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend my sincere condolences to her husband, the children, the family and her media colleagues," Mbumba said.