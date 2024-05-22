Namibia: Mbumba Remembers Veteran Journalist Rademeyer

21 May 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Nangolo Mbumba expressed his condolences on the passing of veteran journalist Ronelle Rademeyer, who died on Monday evening.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Mbumba said that Rademeyer was a passionate public interest journalist who played a pivotal role in the advancement of the media and journalistic landscape in Namibia.

He said Rademeyer will be remembered for her commitment to a culture of ethics in journalism and press freedom.

"Even though the Presidency and the government have lost a valuable partner in the media landscape, we find comfort in the invaluable contributions of Mrs Rademeyer in the development of journalism and a professional press corps in Namibia. On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend my sincere condolences to her husband, the children, the family and her media colleagues," Mbumba said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.