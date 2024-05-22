Kenya: Gachagua Says Anyone Opposed to One Man-One Vote-One Shilling Push Is a Traitor

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says any leader from the Mt Kenya region who is opposed to the implementation of the One Man-One Vote-One Shilling formula should be considered a traitor.

Speaking during the burial service of his principal in high school, Gachagua who made his remarks in vernacular likened those who are opposing the formula to the collaborators who worked with the colonizers to defeat the independence struggle.

This comes days after President William Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria opposed the view saying other regions such as the Coast contribute more taxable revenue to the state compared to the populous Mt Kenya region.

Kuria opposed the policy arguing that the Mt Kenya region was well represented in the government's top echelon.