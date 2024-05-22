Angola: Over 100,000 Children Vaccinated Against Polio in Lunda-Sul

Saurimo — At least 113 000 children aged zero and five were immunized against polio in Lunda-Sul province during the national vaccination campaign held from May 17to19, the head of the Public Health and Endemic Control department, Domingos Txiculo has said.

Domingos Txiculo said the campaign went smoothly, allowing 97 percent of the target to be reached.

He stressed that to achieve this figure, health authorities had the collaboration of around 600 technicians, including vaccinators, registrars, mobilizes and logisticians, who were deployed in homes, markets, health centers, schools, kindergarten and churches to vaccinate children in the province's four municipalities.

Domingos Txiculo appealed to parents and guardians whose children had not been vaccinated to go to the fixed points set up in the different health units in the region to get their children immunized.

Polio (infantile paralysis) is an acute contagious disease caused by a virus that can infect both children and adults, severe cases of which can lead to paralysis of the lower limbs.