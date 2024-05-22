Angola State Minister Participates in High-Level Event On Egovernance

Luanda — The Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida participates on Wednesday (22) in a high-level event on Electronic Governance, organized by the e-Governance Academy, in Tartu city, Estonia.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access, the event stands out as one of the main international forums dedicated to the implementation of public policies for digital transformation.

During his stay in Estonia, Minister Adão de Almeida will carry out a work agenda that includes meetings with local entities responsible for e-governance and digital transformation policies.

Estonia is recognized worldwide for having the highest rate of digitization of public services, serving as a global example in this area.

The Angolan delegation includes the Secretary of the President of the Republic for State Reform, Pedro Fiete, the Director General of the Institute for Administrative Modernization (IMA), Meick Afonso, as well as staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President's Civil House.

The Minister of State Adão de Almeida also took part in the Africa Business Forum on Monday.

The five-day event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, brought together African leaders to discuss e-governance and digital transformation.

It aimed to explore emerging opportunities in the African digital market, green energy and digital solutions for administrative modernization.

According to the source, one of the highlights of Minister of State Adão de Almeida's agenda is the signing, scheduled for Wednesday, of a Memorandum of Understanding between Angola's IMA and the Estonian e-Governance Academy.

This Memorandum aims to consolidate bilateral cooperation on e-Governance, which was strengthened in March this year during the visit of the President of the Republic of Estonia, Alar Karis, to Angola.