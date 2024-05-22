Rwanda: 'Murubuto' Exhibition Explores Heritage, Emotions and Expressions

In early May, Rwandan upcoming visual artist Felix Nsabiremicyiza launched his first solo exhibition dubbed 'Murubuto' at Envision Art Gallery in Kigali.

'Murubuto,' which is loosely translated as 'inside the seed,' embarks on a journey, tracing the transformation from seed to fruition of a range of characters through snapshots of our daily lives.

The exhibition, according to Nsabiremicyiza, encompasses artworks to express his innermost feelings through 'acrylic' and 'oil paints', adding depth to his canvas and conveying his thoughts in real life.

'My childhood was full of social activities like fishing, sailing, and agriculture, which deeply influenced my art. For me, painting is a dialogue between my soul and the canvas, bringing my feelings and impressions into life," he told The New Times.

"By reflecting on past artworks, especially African masks, I was surprised at how they conveyed different facial expressions based on that mask creator's emotions and this inspired me to infuse fancifulness into my creations, adding a unique dimension to my art," he added.

The concept examines the feelings that exist in our core and it reflects different generations. The artworks express thoughts on life's basics like birth, existence, and the importance of living a meaningful life through work.

Artworks including 'Ituro', 'Peace and Love', 'A date with destiny', 'Mr. Rukundo', 'Umukundwa', 'Iwacu Ni Heza', 'Ikipe', 'Even a Dove Can Feel It' to name but a few, are carefully composed and display impressionistic brushwork combining still life and portraiture.

Each piece consists of different thematic elements and aims to express a variety of emotions at a moment in time reflecting the characters' search for meaning in life.

In no particular order, The New Times takes you through some of the art pieces and what their inspiration.

Ituro (Offering)

The painting explores the diverse range of human experiences through a still life composition. It aims to capture the essence of conveying a vision through reflective imagery.

This artwork symbolizes the deep connection between hard work and the satisfaction of reaping its rewards. It also honors a cultural tradition where people share their accomplishments, portrayed by a man offering a huge harvest, accompanied by a rabbit and oranges.

This scene embodies the spirit of communal sharing, as 'Ituro', typically shared with friends, represents not just generosity but also celebrates personal success and the joy derived from dedicated efforts.

A date with destiny- 'My mother gifted me a stack of pineapples'.

The painting conveys the cultural narrative of instilling a strong work ethic in the next generation. The girl's pride and admiration for this unique gift reflect her mother's desire for her to embrace diligence and avoid complacency.

This visual narrative communicates the enduring legacy of hard work, highlighting the importance of leading a purposeful and diligent life.

Iwacu ni heza (Our beautiful home)

The art piece represents a picturesque scene featuring the majestic Inyambo cow on a hill, with Rwanda's beautiful landscape. This painting honors the deep connection between Rwanda's natural beauty and its rich cultural heritage, represented by the revered Inyambo.

The artwork beautifully showcases the Inyambo cow against the backdrop of rolling hills, creating a visual harmony that celebrates Rwanda's untouched beauty.

Ikipe (The team)

The artwork illustrates a traditional fishing technique used in Rwanda. It presents a collaborative approach where a team of fishermen utilizes three interconnected wooden boats where they sail together and collectively gain at once.

Who is Nsabiremicyiza?

Nsabiremicyiza is a Rwandan artist born in 2003 and raised in Rubavu, located in the northwest of Rwanda.

Inspired by French painter Claude Monet and Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, his love for art began at a young age while in school, where he showed exceptional talent in drawing with colored pencils and pastels on paper.

In 2018, he enrolled at Nyundo School of Arts, where he honed various techniques, focusing especially on painting, sketches, and different coloring mediums. This is his first solo exhibition after graduating in 2021. He creates captivating artworks that tell stories of personal emotions, still life, and African cultures.

The exhibition, which runs through Saturday, May 25, is his first since he graduated from Nyundo Arts School in 2021.