South Africa: Women For Change Urges X Users to Stop Engaging with Any Content from Grootman

The drama between former couple Gcinile Twala and Grootman, real name Themba Selahle, has taken a much more serious turn.

What started as an alleged leaked sex tape has now become a full-blown trending topic on social media, putting lives at risk.

Gcinile and Grootman were the darlings of social media, showing off their lavish lifestyle and loving loudly. Now that things have ended on a sour note, allegations and rumours seem to be dominating the headlines.

Things kicked off when a sex tape with Gcinile and Grootman was leaked online. According to Sunday World, the forex trader denied leaking the footage and claimed his iCloud account was hacked.

The contents of the sex tape caused widespread debate on social media, including legal rights when it comes to revenge porn and it being an invasion of Gcinile's privacy.

Non-profit organisation and advocacy group Women For Change has avidly supported women's rights in South Africa.

Shortly after news of the sex tape broke, they've been engaging with X users via their account, and most recently issued a warning for online users to not "engage with any 'Gcinile Twala' social media account, as Gci has deactivated herself and has NO OTHER profiles. The group added that any other account is fake.

They further urged people to refrain from engaging with any content from Grootman. "Instead, REPORT his account! We need to stop giving him attention. Narcissistic men adore attention. Do not engage!" they added.

Giving an update on Gcinile, the NPO said she is safe and is taking legal steps. "The most important thing is to keep Gci, her child, and her family safe and get justice for them. We will not share more details for now," Women For Change concluded.