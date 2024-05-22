South Africa: Finally! Reality TV Star LaConco Opens Up About Relationship with Jacob Zuma

22 May 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco, took to social media to share details of her relationship with former president Jacob Zuma.

The TV personality who shares son Sakhaumuzi with Zuma, said they started dating in 2010. The couple got engaged four years later.

In a series of Instagram stories, LaConco, said: "Ngashelwa isoka lakwa Zuma, ngaqoma [I was wooed by a Cassanova from the Zuma clan, I fell for him] we were seeing each other here for four years.

"We then created a bumble [sic] that we lived in, people around me could tell I was in love but didn't know with who. His circle felt my presence too, some did dig and found my pictures. Some waited until he was ready to introduce me.

"I was in my era of airports and hotels every week. Ngiyohlola phela isoka la lisebenza khona [For work visits]. Sometimes I would see him 30min and be fine. This time of my life was a big test of being loyal to my values and principles".

According to The South African, the Durban businesswoman disclosed that she was still a virgin when they got engaged, following successful Amalobolo negotiations - a private matter shared solely between their families.

"After he paid Lobolo, I never felt pressured. When I was ready for the baby dance, it happened. His position never fazed me, my position in his life I never questioned because he showed me. He loved me loud behind closed doors [sic]," she said.

LaConco said she told Zuma that she was expecting a boy and according to The Citizen he reacted with: "He said to me gender didn't matter, but when he learned it was a boy, he was [overjoyed]. He named him Sakhaumzi, meaning 'we are building a home'".

Briefly previously reported that their son shares a birthday with Zuma.

Jacob Zuma is the leader of uMkhonto we Sizwe party and an anti-apartheid activist. LaConco stars in the upcoming The Real Housewives spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip South Africa.

