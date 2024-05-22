South Africa: Nine-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Her Life After Being Shot in EFF-ANC Fight

analysis

The distraught parents of a nine-year-old girl who was hit in the head by a bullet during a clash between EFF and ANC supporters in Juju Valley settlement in Seshego, Limpopo, say their daughter is in a coma fighting for her life in hospital.

Tsiamo Lebaka, a Grade 3 pupil, is in a coma in the intensive care unit of the Polokwane Provincial Hospital after she sustained a bullet wound during a clash on Sunday afternoon between supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

An unidentified 25-year-old man was also wounded.

In a video widely circulated on social media, supporters and members of the two political parties can be seen throwing stones and other objects at each other while a man in a black jacket on the side of the ANC supporters brandishes what appears to be a firearm. ANC members can be seen moving into the settlement while EFF supporters block their way.

Tsiamo, who was playing nearby, was struck in the head by a bullet. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance. Her mother, Tebogo Lebaka, who was at home at the time, was informed of the shooting by other children. Tsiamo's father, Matikwe Mosomane, who works in Johannesburg, rushed home on Tuesday.

"The child is in critical condition in hospital," Mosomane said. "She is not talking and nobody from the parties and government has visited our residence since the incident took place.

"All...