Tunisia: Relations Between China and Tunisia Have a 'Promising Future', Says Chinese Ambassador

Tunis — Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li has affirmed that China-Tunisia relations "have a promising future", noting that the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is a "new starting point" for broader and more diversified cooperation.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy in Tunis on Monday evening to announce the prizes for the best essay and short video competitions, Wan Li called for the continuation of this historic friendship and the implementation of important agreements reached by the two countries' presidents.

"Let us work together to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples, deepen cooperation in various fields and accelerate the development and dynamism of the two countries," he stressed.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, practical cooperation has become fruitful with the implementation of a large number of high-quality projects, he said.

During the exchange of congratulations on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on 10 January, Presidents Kais Saied and Xi Jinping expressed their firm desire to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and achieve a higher level of development.

"The friendship forged thousands of miles away is stronger than gold," said the Chinese Ambassador, stressing the common desire to deepen mutual trust and continuously develop bilateral cooperation.

Over the past 60 years, China and Tunisia have always adhered to the principles of mutual respect and common development, supported each other's efforts to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposed interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, and worked together to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

About 90 participants, including officials, businessmen, journalists, scholars and students, reviewed the achievements of the past 60 years and proposed ways to deepen relations between the two countries.

He added that many interesting ideas and suggestions had emerged and that the Embassy, in cooperation with the parties concerned, would carefully study the various aspects in order to promote and implement these ideas.

Journalist Brahim Rabhi from TAP news agency won first prize for his video on the 60th anniversary of Tunisian-Chinese diplomatic relations, and journalist Leila Ben Brahim of the same public media institution won third prize in the competition for the best article entitled "Tunisians seek success, even in China". This article was published by TAP on March 16.