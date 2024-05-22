Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Sof Omar Dev't Project Showing Remarkable Progress

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy said that the inspiring start of the Sof Omar project in Oromia Region underscores the importance of strong project management.

The premier said on his social media that "Last year, when we launched the book "Generation Medemer," we dedicated the proceeds from sales in the Oromia Region to developing the Sof Omar area. Today, we witnessed the remarkable progress made. "

The prime minister stated the inspiring start of the Sof Omar project underscores the importance of strong project management.

This progress is already boosting employment and will accelerate living standards in the community, he indicated.

Bale, with its rich history and natural endowments, is a high-potential area, Abiy said, adding that "Its attractive landscapes, coupled with infrastructure development and improved connectivity, can catalyze further growth. Nearby Dinsho Park adds to the area's appeal."

"Generation Medemer" is the third series of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's book.

Abiy has previously published two books titled "Medemer" and "Medemer Journey."

This latest series, "Generation Medemer", is published in Amharic, Afan Oromo, and English languages.

The proceedings of the book is being used to restore historical and tourist attractions in regions.