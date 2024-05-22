Malawi: Govt Sets Aside Mk400m for Achinyamata Centre Project in Lilongwe

The National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) - a state-funded entity mandated to register youth organisations, and coordinate, promote and regulate youth work in Malawi - has disclosed plans to construct a state-of-the-art Achinyamata Youth Centre in Lilongwe.

NYCOM Executive Director, Rex Chapota, said the government has set aside MK400 million for the project, which will be implemented in Area 54, off M1 Road.

Chapota stated that Achinyamata Youth Centre is a brainchild of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera who wants young people to have proper facilities where they can develop their various talents and skills for national development.

"It will be a beacon that the youth of Malawi are serious and are ready to contribute towards 2063 development agenda. We want to build innovation labs. There are going to be so many things that are so unique, first of the city council and other government agencies," he said.

According to Chapota, Achinyamata Youth Centre will provide recreational programmes such as sports, arts, and other activities, which can help young people to learn important life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and time management.

He said this will help in steering young people away from negative influences and behaviours.

"I want to thank President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his zeal to develop the youth in this country," he said.

Youth-led organizations have welcomed the development and have commended the government for the initiative, saying it will go a long way in uplifting the lives of the youth in Malawi.

They made the sentiments at the district stakeholders' consultative meeting on the development of the 2024-2029 NYCOM strategic plan.