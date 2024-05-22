Mauritius: PM Jugnauth Reassures Support to Families Whose Houses Were Severely Damaged During Recent Floods

21 May 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met with three families namely Ramsahye, Kanhye and Dindoyal, whose houses at Tranquebar were severely damaged during the recent heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred on 21 Avril 2024, today, at the Treasury Building in Port-Louis. The aim was to reassure the families that Government is doing all in its capacity to provide them with necessary support and assistance in their moments of distress.

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, accompanied the families.

It is noted that earlier during the day, cheques amounting from Rs 100, 000 to Rs 550, 000 were remitted to the three families.

In a statement, Minister Hurreeram indicated that these families have been relocated to different houses following the severe flood wrecks adding that the housing and rent costs are borne by the Government. He pointed out that inquiries concerning evaluation of assets that were damaged during the flooding are ongoing.

He stated that in the meantime cheques were handed over to these families as part of the financial support that Government is extending to them so that they are able to gradually regain their normal lives.

