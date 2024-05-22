Djibouti: ATMIS Boss Receives Russian Ambassador to Djibouti and Somalia, Mikhail Golovanov and Discuss Atmis Withdrawal and Somalia's Security

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS ) Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine on Tuesday held meeting with with Russian Ambassador to Djibouti and Somalia, Mikhail Golovanov.

The meeting at ATMIS headquarters in the capital Mogadishu covered wide range of important items including discussions on Somalia's security, ATMIS troops drawdown and post-ATMIS security plans.

The discussions also deliberated on the recent National Consultative Council (NCC) forum convened at Villa Somalia in the capital city which endorsed the timely convening of elections of both the Federal government and Federal Member States.

During the meeting, Amb. Mohamed underscored the AU and ATMIS's undivided support to Somalia's quest for peace and stability.

He highlighted that ATMIS is fully committed to strengthening the security of the Horn of Africa Nation and equip the necessary skills and knowledge to the Somali police force as it prepares to totally withdraw from Somalia.

Mr. Golovanov on his side, expressed gratitude to the AU Special Envoy and ATMIS boss for the warm reception, commending El-amine for facilitating the smooth transfer of security responsibilities and withdrawal of ATMIS peace keepers from Somalia in line with the United Nations Security Council.

He further emphasised Russia's government undertaking to supporting Somalia in various areas including security and fight against Al-Shabaab militant group.