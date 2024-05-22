Somalia: Minister of Interior Meets Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General Raisedon Zenenga to Discuss Reconciliation and Elections

Somalia's Federal Government Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh on Tuesday received a courtesy visit from the Deptuy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Raisedon Zenenga.

The discussions between the two sides focused on various critical issues including elections, the National Consultative Council, and reconciliation.

Minister Hosh thanked the UN Deputy Special Envoy for the visit and reiterated Somalia's Federal Government unwavering commitment to bolstering reconciliation and stabilization efforts across the country.

He added that the Somali government is fully committed to adhering and implementing the recent National Consultative Council meeting agreement reached between the Federal government and Federal Member States on convening elections of the regional States on time.

The Minister also emphasized the government's unflinching undertaking to getting rid of Al-Shabab militant group that has been posing danger to the Somali people for a long time.

Mr, Zenenga on his part, praised the Somali government leaders for its indefatigable resolve to convening State elections on time and heightening reconciliation and stabilization efforts across the country.

He underscored the UN's undivided support to the Somali government and the people during this critical juncture in which the Horn of Africa Nation has made critical and positive trajectory in different fields notably in debt relief and economic development.