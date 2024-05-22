Somalia: South West State President Inspects Sodma Head Quarters in Mogadishu

Somalia's South West State President, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, visited SODMA headquarters on Tuesday and met with Commissioner Mohamud Moalim and other senior Leaders of the Agency.

According to a statement from SODMA, discussions focused on SODMA's achievements and the humanitarian efforts, as well as the potential impact of the impending tropical cyclone named Laly on certain regions specifically South West State.

During the visit, President Laftagareen visited various departments of the agency where he interacted with the staff and was briefed about the activities of the agency in alleviating the sufferings of the Somali people impacted severely by the natural calamities.

President Laftagareen commended the agency for its hard work and reiterated importance of bolstering supporting for its humanitarian relief efforts.