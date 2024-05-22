Somalia: South West State President Inspects Sodma Head Quarters in Mogadishu

22 May 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's South West State President, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, visited SODMA headquarters on Tuesday and met with Commissioner Mohamud Moalim and other senior Leaders of the Agency.

According to a statement from SODMA, discussions focused on SODMA's achievements and the humanitarian efforts, as well as the potential impact of the impending tropical cyclone named Laly on certain regions specifically South West State.

During the visit, President Laftagareen visited various departments of the agency where he interacted with the staff and was briefed about the activities of the agency in alleviating the sufferings of the Somali people impacted severely by the natural calamities.

President Laftagareen commended the agency for its hard work and reiterated importance of bolstering supporting for its humanitarian relief efforts.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.