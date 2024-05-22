Namibia: Swakop's Ovahimba Vendors to Pay Rent for Stalls At Kavita Market

The Swakopmund Municipal Council has approved the registration of vendors from the marginalized communities at Kavita Park and Crafts Market during the latest Council Agenda Meeting.

According to the Alternate Chairperson of the Council's Management Committee, Wilfred Groenewald, the marginalized communities, which include the Ovahimba vendors, will be charged a basic rental fees per month for use of the premises. "Council approves N$50 per month as a rental fee for the vendors from the marginalized communities at the Kavita Park and Crafts Market," he said.

Early 2023, the Council took the initiative to invest in improving the condition of the Ovahimba vendors. A consultation was held with the vendors to explore their formal registration as well as introducing monthly rental fees and eventually signing a lease agreement with the municipality. "The consultation was well received and the group agreed to pay a minimal fee of N$50 per month for the site," said Groenewald.

However, due to their economic and cultural background, the Council has exempted vendors from the marginalized communities from paying a hawkers registration fee of N$177.15 per year. The Ovahimba vendors are now fully incorporated in the Kavita Park Arts and Crafts Market.

With the first phase of the market renovated, the paved area where they operate has been coated with an amber paint that blends in with their cosmetics.

The group of Ovahimba vendors were previously operating at an area adjacent to the Swakopmund Museum. In 2018, during the renovation and expansion of the museum it was proposed that the group be relocated to Kavita Park Arts and Crafts Market where they will have access to basic amenities. A suitable area was identified, paved and demarcated with 22 stalls making provision for the Ovahimba vendors.

Phase one of the modernized Kavita Arts and Crafts Market was officially opened on 18 August last year by Swakopmund Mayor H.W. Dina Namubes. Apart from the 22 stalls designated for the Ovahimba vendors, the market has another 62 stalls.

The Mayor of Swakopmund, Her Worship Dina Namubes (second from left), accompanied by municipal councillors, officially re-opened the Kavita Park Arts and Crafts Market in 2023. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)