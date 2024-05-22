Madagascar: Malagasy Internet Users Are Heavily Impacted By the Introduction of a New Pricing System That Hinders the Development of the Country's Digital Economy and Restricts Freedom of Expression.

interview

On April 1, 2024, an internet price hike saw internet access become a rare commodity in Madagascar. Although internet services are a vital resource in this digital era, they have become a luxury for the select few who can afford them in this country.

Global Voices interviewed Harinjaka Andriankoto Ratozamanana, a researcher at the Institute for the Cooperative Digital Economy, to better understand the current situation and disruption in this country's digital environment.

Jean Sovon (JS): The Malagasy digital environment is in serious crisis. What is happening?

Harinjaka Andriankoto Ratozamanana (HAR): On April 1, 2024, an unexpected internet price hike and the subsequent introduction of a new pricing system took Malagasy internet users by surprise. The government's move saw the introduction of a minimum fixed rate of MGA 4,153 (USD 0.95) per gigabyte. However, other internet packages cost as much as MGA 10,000 (USD 2.26). In a society where the average monthly income is MGA 188,891 (USD 43), this new tariff is an increase of over 100 percent. The price before this increase was MGA 2,000 (USD 0.45). The country's leading internet providers swiftly changed their tariffs to as much as MGA 10,000 (USD 2.26) without giving customers prior notice.

The Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation, Posts, and Telecommunications, Tahina Razafind-Ramalo, justified this move by stating that it would facilitate more equitable internet access nationwide. However, this move has made accessing this vital resource increasingly challenging for Malagasy citizens who do not have the necessary purchasing power, thus heightening the digital divide already present in this country.

This situation is particularly concerning in remote areas where only 6.5 percent of the population has access to electricity, compared to 15 percent in urban areas (United Nations figures). The disparity in service quality between different geographic regions also complicates matters for internet users. Due to this tariff increase, many Malagasy internet users have had to cut back on their spending on internet services or use internet cafes. Something that was once a widely accessible service has now become a luxury in Madagascar.

JS: How has this internet price hike been received?

HAR: This price hike is of great concern for many Malagasy internet users. As Facebook has gradually become an e-commerce platform in Madagascar due to the country's practically nonexistent job growth, this measure hampers entrepreneurial initiatives and economic development.

It is worth noting that this island has 3.8 million social media users, and virtually all use Facebook. Many Malagasy people also worry about the impact of this price hike on their ability to keep in touch with their loved ones and access government services online. Platforms like Facebook serve as vital official information portals where the government posts its announcements and deliberations. Our citizens actively engage in civic life on these platforms, thus highlighting the importance of internet access for democracy and transparent governance.

JS: Who else is affected?

HAR: This measure poses a significant obstacle for many people who rely on the internet daily. Business owners face increased operational costs by using online sales strategies and reduced turnovers due to their customers suddenly being offline. Their customers now have reduced internet connection options.

Students have difficulty accessing their discussion groups and online resources. Citizens have also seen their access to information and ability to have their say in public discussions restricted. Moreover, this move hinders the development of the country's digital economy and innovation, thus raising economists' concerns about its uneconomical nature.

JS: Isn't this also a way for the government to silence its critics online?

HAR: There is good reason to fear that this internet price hike is the government's attempt to restrict freedom of expression online. Madagascar is going through a period in which opposition protests, debates on the president's dual nationality, and disputes concerning his re-election have been vigorously suppressed.

The recent removal of the European Union's ambassador to Madagascar, Isabelle Delattre Burger, who condemned the controversial child rapist castration law, the COVID-19 fund embezzlement, and the disappearance of the Road Maintenance Fund (the EU finances a large part of the country's road infrastructure) has raised concerns about Madagascar's respect for human rights and freedom of expression. What's more, the High Constitutional Court's dismissal of the president of the National Assembly, Christian Razanamahasoa, who criticized the dysfunctional governance since he took office, has also increased political tension.

At a time when freedom of expression is already uncertain, this tariff increase could be a pretext for censoring critics and opponents in the lead-up to Madagascar's legislative elections scheduled for May 8 to 29, 2024. As the internet is one of the opposition's strategies to share the election results, this move would be a flagrant violation of human rights and threaten the country's democratic principles.

Moreover, the High Constitutional Court's recent ruling to severely punish any challenge to its decision online with imprisonment only heightens concerns about the increased crackdown on freedom of expression.

JS: Is there a resolution in sight?

HAR: A multidimensional approach is essential to make internet costs more affordable for Malagasy internet users. This approach would involve meaningful dialogue between the government, telephone companies, civil society, and consumer groups to discuss the implications of this increase and find sustainable solutions.

It is vital to liberalize the internet market, encourage fair competition in the telecommunications sector, and adopt policies that make the internet available to all. Madagascar has so many internet users (out of a population of 28 million, there are almost 4 million) that this could benefit all service providers, even after the launch of the satellite telecommunications company Starlink.

Moreover, ongoing monitoring and citizen engagement are essential to ensure internet access decisions acknowledge users' interests. As citizens were not consulted before this decision was made, an online petition now enables them to freely express their views. Even the internet service providers were surprised on the day of the price hike.

We should consider creating an internet user association to take action, such as awareness-raising campaigns and open letters to the government expressing their concerns. It is also vital to talk things through with service providers in the hope it's not too late for them to rally behind us. After all, they are also losing a significant share of the market with this decision.

Under such circumstances, the government must intervene to make internet access more affordable for all Malagasy citizens.