South Africa: Early Childhood Development - Moving Beyond Departmental Silos

analysis

In anticipation of the 29 May elections, the early childhood development sector has introduced the People's Manifesto for Early Childhood Development, calling for the delivery of all five essential components of ECD: adequate nutrition, early learning opportunities, maternal and child healthcare, responsive caregiving, and safety and protection.

During the Department of Basic Education's event - "Implementation of the ECD 2030 Strategy" - on 14 and 15 May 2024, Minister Angie Motshekga addressed early childhood development stakeholders on the state of the ECD sector and the department's management of the function shift. Drawing from her visits to ECD centres, she emphasised the urgency of the Interministerial Committee (IMC) on ECD, highlighting the need for support from the Department of Health for children with disabilities and from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to support the fulfilment of municipal responsibilities for childcare facilities. Additionally, she urged the Department of Higher Education to enhance expertise on ECD, and Home Affairs to ensure birth certificates for all children. Motshekga echoed collective responsibility, sharing the beautiful SeTswana idiom "ngwana sejo oa tlhakanelwa" (a child is a meal around which we all gather), emphasising that matters concerning young children require all hands on deck.

The inaugural meeting of the IMC on ECD, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was a significant step to actualise the transformative power of ECD. According to the press release by the Presidency on 2 May 2024, the IMC meeting "affirmed [the government's]...