South Africa: Western Cape Government Says Legal Action Unnecessary, All Learners Finally Placed in Schools

21 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Msindisi Fengu

Equal Education and the Equal Education Law Centre are celebrating after the Western Cape High Court ordered education authorities to find spaces for unplaced learners.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says legal action taken against his department to resolve cases of unplaced learners could have been easily resolved out of court.

He also said that most previously unplaced learners had now found places in schools.

Maynier was reacting to a joint statement issued by Equal Education (EE) and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) on Tuesday in the wake of a Western Cape High Court order on Friday 17 May. The Western Cape government was ordered to find spaces in schools for learners who remained unplaced in this academic year.

EE and the EELC filed papers in April against the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and the national Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Maynier said the matter could have been resolved through engagement with the WCED.

"Most of the learners named in Equal Education's initial application were placed, or were in the process of being placed, at the time of their application," he said.

Where EE included additional names through their court papers, Maynier said they had moved quickly to resolve the new cases.

"We remain committed to providing quality education to all learners, and we are working hard to build more schools...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.