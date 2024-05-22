South Africa: JSE Investment Challenge 2024 - The Early Bird Gets the Worm!

analysis

Four Grade 11 pupils at Kingfisher Private School in Limpopo are diving headfirst into the world of finance, with Team Wall Street Wizards gearing up to conquer the JSE Investment Challenge

Team Wall Street Wizards -- Anna Kurian, Darren Mhondiwa, Vivek Pauly and Aman Pati -- entered the challenge last year but were not on the same team.

"Last year we were just practising and figuring out how everything works. That has helped us get serious about winning this year. We entered the income category this year, and while we all look at stocks and news daily, we have a meeting once a week on a Tuesday," Pauly says.

He plans to study actuarial science after matric.

"My sister was looking at either medicine or actuarial science two years ago when she finished matric. When she explained actuarial science to me, and I heard it involves statistics, maths and economics, I decided that was for me. I love maths," Pauly says.

Kurian is interested in psychology; Pati (who is here on a study visa from India) wants to pursue a career in medicine or become a trader, and Mhondiwa plans to study architecture.

In the older university category, Shreya Gopaulsingh has...