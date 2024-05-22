Somalia: Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets With Russian Ambassador

Mogadishu — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received the non-resident Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mikhail Golovanov, in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on a range of topics, including security, social, and humanitarian issues.

During the meeting, Minister Ahmed Fiqi was handed the official invitation letter to attend the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Sochi on November 11-12.

The forum aims to strengthen cooperation between Russia and African countries in various sectors, including trade, investment, and development.

The Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Ambassador discussed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of security and humanitarian assistance.

Both parties expressed their commitment to working together to address common challenges and promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the two officials to exchange views on the current situation in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

They discussed the need for continued international support to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis and to promote sustainable development in the country.

The Russian Ambassador reiterated his country's support for the Federal Government of Somalia and its efforts to achieve peace, security, and economic growth. He also expressed his appreciation for the Somali government's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Russia.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to continue their dialogue and cooperation in the interest of promoting peace, stability, and development in Somalia and the wider region.