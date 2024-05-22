Ethiopia to Endorse Wetlands Protection Policy

Given the significance of wetlands for the preservation of the environment on Earth, the word "wetland" refers to a wide range of habitat types that may be found all over the nation, such as grassy fens, mossy bogs, lush floodplains, freshwater or saltwater swamps, and seashore lagoons.

Since all plants, animals, and insects depend on water for survival, natural aquatic environments are crucial homes for a wide variety of species. Because of the distinct land and water features found in marshy places, wetlands in particular are home to some of the most ecologically varied animals on Earth.

They provide many more functions than only providing food and shelter for wildlife. For example, wetlands supply natural resources, store, and filter floodwater, aid in preventing erosion during storms, and create economic advantages from tourism and recreation.

Although wetlands are important to societies in a variety of ways, they are sensitive and are vulnerable to even little disturbances. According to research financed by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency, wetland areas in the United States are diminishing by up to 80,000 acres every year. This demonstrates the need to make good wetland management and conservation a priority for everyone.

Wetlands therefore need careful and extensive management as wetland ecosystems must be preserved, restored, and used sustainably via careful strategy development and execution. Applying a variety of measures is also crucial, including managing invasive species, monitoring water quality, regulating land use practices, encouraging public education and awareness, and so on.

More significantly, successful wetlands management frequently requires coordination among government agencies, non-profit groups, and local communities to ensure that wetlands are preserved and maintained sustainably. This can assist in preserving the biological integrity of wetland regions, promote biodiversity, and offer important ecosystem services including flood control, water purification, and wildlife habitat.

In addition, wetlands management may include policy formulation and enforcement to protect wetland regions from detrimental activities such as pollution, drainage, and habitat degradation. Comprehensive wetlands management measures may be used to conserve these critical ecosystems for future generations.

Wetland management is important for a variety of reasons, including biodiversity protection. Wetlands are among the world's most ecologically varied ecosystems, providing essential habitat for a wide range of plant and animal species. Effective wetlands management contributes to the protection and preservation of biodiversity, ensuring the survival of a wide range of species, including many vulnerable or endangered species.

It can also serve to manage floods that include the filtration of water. To control water flow, lower the chance of floods, and enhance water quality, wetlands are essential. By filtering out pollutants and extra nutrients, proper management of wetlands can assist in enhancing water purification and lessen the effects of extreme weather events.

Wetlands play a crucial role in mitigating climate change because they store and absorb large amounts of carbon, which lowers greenhouse gas emissions. Good management can support international efforts to mitigate climate change by preserving wetlands' ability to sequester carbon.

Furthermore, wetlands provide a variety of ecological services, including water filtering, groundwater recharge, coastal stability, and support for leisure activities like birding and nature tourism. Proper management guarantees that these vital services continue to benefit both humans and the environment.

People in different countries use wetlands for their cultural and traditional importance. Because many indigenous communities and cultures have deep connections to wetland areas, which hold spiritual, cultural, and traditional significance. Hence, sustainably managing wetlands implies the respect and preservation of these cultural values and practices.

Currently, both developed and developing countries have started using wetlands for their economic benefit. Wetlands have the potential to contribute to local economies through activities such as fishing, agriculture, and tourism. Effective management helps to ensure the long-term sustainability of these economic activities while preserving the ecological integrity of wetland ecosystems.

Taking wetland's cultural, spiritual, economic, and environmental value into account, it is important to know the causes that affect wetlands across the world. Regardless of economic power, technological advancement, wealth, and so on, many studies indicate that various factors affect and threaten the survival of wetlands across the world.

Especially, urban development and agriculture are some of the largest quantifiable causes of wetland destruction over time because they facilitate the degradation of habitats through nutrient loading and sedimentation. The construction of impervious surfaces like roads, sidewalks, and parking lots can direct nutrient-rich runoff to these delicate areas at levels that exceed nature's ability to naturally manage.

Besides, when storm water runoff containing fertilizers, livestock waste, grass clippings, and other pollutants enters a wetland ecosystem, it can cause phosphorus pollution and other environmental imbalances that may spur nuisance algae blooms and fuel the growth of invasive plants.

Cognizant of these negative implications, Ethiopia has been trying to combat and protect wetlands from negative impacts. The protection not only implements protection methods but also include policy preparation.

The Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority (EEPA) Water Bodies and Wetlands Management, Monitoring, and Control Desk Head Zerihun Mengesha said that EEPA is developing a policy and proclamation that ensures proper protection and utilization of wetlands in Ethiopia.

Wetlands, including lakes, rivers, and springs play a crucial role in regulating water resources and maintaining the ecological balance of the environment. However, researchers in the sector have been revealing growing concerns about the impact of farming, grazing, and other activities on the country's wetlands.

Especially, experts in the field have repeatedly called for a robust legal framework to safeguard wetlands from threats and implement sustainable management practices. Hence, preparing a policy is important to guarantor water resource development and sustainability.

He added that preparing a policy and protecting wetlands play a vital role not only protect domestic water supplies but also the flow of transboundary rivers."Wetlands are the kidneys of earth," Zerihun said, underscoring the need for comprehensive legal frameworks that manage and govern the ecosystems.

Accordingly, the EEPA is currently drafting a policy and decree to address the management and regulation of wetlands. These legal frameworks are expected to help prevent pollution and degradation of water bodies caused by the depletion and damage of wetlands and the broader ecosystem.

He also pointed out that Ethiopia's efforts in environmental protection and development, including the Green Legacy initiative, will play a significant role in safeguarding wetlands and ensuring the sustainable flow of trans-boundary rivers. Furthermore, Zerihun emphasized that regional cooperation and support will be crucial for the sustainable development of watersheds and the protection of water resources as Ethiopia is a source of water for neighboring countries.

Ethiopia's wetlands management is generally crucial to preserving the nation's biodiversity, ecological health, and socioeconomic stability. Ethiopia can ensure that present and future generations continue to benefit from wetlands by making sustainable wetlands management techniques a priority.