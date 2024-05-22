Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls for Inclusive Economy, Educated Swapo Youth

Vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged all Swapo members, supporters and sympathisers to remain focused on the goal of achieving inclusive economic emancipation for all Namibians.

She says the second phase of the struggle for liberation is from "political colonialism and oppression" amid political parties using social media to destroy Swapo.

The vice president said this at Swapo's 64th anniversary at Mariental in the Hardap region on Saturday, which was preceded by the inauguration of the party's new regional headquarters.

"Swapo was formed because we cared about the condition of the people of this country, because we did not want to see the oppression any more, the abuse, the brutalisation.

"We wanted emancipation and self-determination to decide our own destiny, our own livelihood and well-being.

"Therefore, I urge you today never to betray the dreams of the generations before you to see all Namibians attain economic emancipation . . .

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Swapo must acknowledge the ground lost in the 2020 regional and local authority election, and must mobilise aggressively to redouble the party's representation at towns and constituencies.

The party has lost six constituencies to the Landless People's Movement (LPM) in the Hardap region, and four in the //Kharas region.

The vice president said building strong, democratic institutions with accountability and trustworthiness would continue, while agriculture would become a greater priority, apart from fishing, mining and tourism.

She said the government would focus on economic sectors to develop and contribute to the economic well-being of young people, including the artists.

"As I see the young people here today, I am happy. It means Swapo is a healthy party with a future, and that we are doing the right things to help our young people.

"As I see the pioneers, I know we have a future, and as I see the veterans, I know we still have a great testimony and history," she said.

During the event, more than a 100 new and old members of Swapo which defected to other political parties rejoined the party.

Among them were former Mariental mayor Adam Kulman, who was serving the LPM.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga urged the party's leaders and school to educate its members on the role the international community played in the liberation of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representatives from sister parties, such as South Africa's African National Congress, Zimbabwe's Zimbabwe African National Union - Patrotic Front, Cuba's Communist Party, China's Communist Party, and the United Russian Party, alongside other delegates, attended the event.

"I was disappointed when ambassadors were introduced and there was a lukewarm response. And this is because many of our young people do not understand what these countries have done for Namibia and Swapo over the past 64 years.

"Without their support our freedom and independence would have been delayed," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Bishop Zephania Kameeta reminded attendants that Namibia's independence was achieved thanks to Swapo's hard work, sacrifices, unity and solidarity.

He said it seems Namibians have forgotten where they come from and urged them to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

"Their sacrifice was not in vain, because it served as a bridge South West Africa used to cross from colonialism to liberation . . . We did not cross grand bridges built with iron, gold and silver, but the bodies of those who paid with their blood," Kameeta said.