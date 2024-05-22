Namibia: Japan Invests in Shoe Laundry Initiative to Empower Youth

The Japanese government has invested approximately N$370 000 in a shoe laundry initiative which aims to empower unemployed youth to start their own businesses and generate income.

Speaking on behalf of Japanese ambassador to Namibia Hisao Nishimaki during the launch of the Shoe Care Hub at the #BeFree Youth Campus in Windhoek on Tuesday, third secretary Yano Mariko said the youth are the backbone of any nation.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that they have the tools and opportunities to thrive," Mariko said.

United Nations Population Fund Namibia representative Erica Goldson said young people face numerous challenges, such as high unemployment rates and HIV prevalence.

"Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to invest in our youth," Goldson said.

One Economy Foundation chief executive Uajorokisa Karuaihe said the organisation trained 16 entrepreneurs in 2023 from the Khomas, Zambezi, Kunene, Omusati and Ohangwena regions.

From the 16 trained entrepreneurs, Tiddy Tekkies emerged victorious and were chosen to establish their first laundry service business at the campus.

"Tiddy Tekkies is a group of six young entrepreneurs from Katutura, Windhoek," Karuaihe added.