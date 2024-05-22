Namibia: Vivo Energy, Engen Merge

Engen and Vivo Energy announced the completion of a transaction combining the respective businesses, with Petronas on Tuesday selling its 74% shareholding of Engen to Vivo Energy, creating a pan-African champion.

The partnership will bring together two powerful businesses, using their collective resources and expertise to promote growth and success in the region.

In a joint media statement, Vivo Energy Group chief executive officer (CEO) Stan Mittelman and Engen managing director and CEO Seelan Naidoo said: "We are delighted to conclude the transaction and will now work together to take the 'best of both' from Engen and Vivo Energy, positioning the combined organisation well for growth and success in the years to come."