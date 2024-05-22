Zimbabwe: Crystal Meth Lands Man in Trouble

21 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)

A man from Mufakose, Harare, who was found in possession of a sachet of crystal meth weighing 9,5 grammes has appeared in court.

Keith Simbarashe Zimhindo (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appolonia Marutya charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody pending his bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that on May 17 at around 6:30pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare, received information that Zimhindo was in possession of dangerous drugs in Mufakose.

Acting on the supplied information on the same date, detectives went to Mufakose and spotted Zimhindo leaving his place of residence walking along Kafudzamombe Street.

The court heard that they stopped him, identified themselves and searched him, leading to the recovery of one transparent sachet of crystal meth from the bottom part of his left side jean trousers.

The seized crystal meth has a street value of the US$95.

