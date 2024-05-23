Malawi: MCP Clarifies Its Stand On New Convention Requirements of Two Years Experience

Malawi Congress Party, (MCP) says it has its own internal mechanisms for ensuring stability, unity and success of the party.

In statement released by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching'oma responding to a recent statement of condemnation from pastors regarding the party's decision to bar new entrants from contesting for positions at the national convention, it says that they appreaciate the concerns and engagement in matters of governance and then political transparency, however there is a reasoning behind the particular measure.

"One significant aspect of this is creating opportunities for existing members from Areas, Constituencies, Regional Committees to progress and take up leadership roles within the party," reads part of the statement.

It further states that in so doing it is part of rewarding and acknowledging the dedication and contributions of long-standing members who have worked tirelessly for the party's ideals and objectives.

The party is also clalifies that this decision is not anyway opposed to welcoming new members or that their voices and opinions are not valued but on the contrary, the party actively encourages individuals to participate in the political process, however during the national convention is is essential to adhere to a specific set of guidelines to maintain internal stability and unity.

On the other part, the party says it understand and acknowledges the concerns about inclusivity, fair competition and the need for fresh perspectives as those elements are important in thriving democracy and they believe that these can be achieved through alternative channels such as Regional, District committee appointments, grassroots engagement at area level or encouraging new members to participate actively in the party's activities.

"Nonetheless, we remain open to constructive dialogue and feedback from religious and community leaders like yourselves.

"We hope this clarifies MCP's stance on the matter and demonstrates our dedication to a transparent and inclusive democratic process," the statement further stated.