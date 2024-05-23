Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Call With Democratic Republic of the Congo President Tshisekedi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi. Secretary Blinken condemned the attack on political leaders and institutions in Gombe and offered U.S. support for the government's investigation into the attack. The Secretary and the President discussed the eastern DRC crisis and the need for additional measures to restore peace and stability, including support for the Luanda Process. Secretary Blinken and President Tshisekedi also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in eastern DRC, with a special focus on the need to address alarming reports of sexual exploitation of vulnerable persons around Goma.

