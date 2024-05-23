Malawi: No X-Ray Services At Machinga Hospital As the Machine Broke 2 Months Ago

22 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Machinga district hospital has, for two months now, not been offering X-ray services to patients, due to a faulty x-ray machine, forcing authorities to refer patients to private health facilities, it has been revealed.

One parent who opted for anonymity has told us that he was forced to travel to a CHAM facility, St. Luke's Hospital in Zomba with his injured child, where he paid about K8 000 for an X-ray service.

Spokesperson for the facility Wongani Nyirenda has conceded the development, saying they are failing to maintain the machine as it is under a contractual obligation between the ministry of health and an independent technician who is responsible for its maintenance.

He says they have already informed the ministry on this.

A health rights activist, George Jobe says this is a burden to poor Malawians, hence urging the government to ensure that its health facilities are responsible for the referral fees, which will assist in a quick maintenance of such equipment, to avoid losses being encountered due to the referrals.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.