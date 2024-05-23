Malawi: Chaponda Means Business! Vows to Provide Critical and Strong Opposition in Parliament

The new Leader of Opposition Dr. George Chaponda has pledged to provide strong opposition in Parliament with an aim of serving the needs of vulnerable Malawians.

Dr. Chaponda told Zodiak that his target will center on providing relevant checks and balances to ensure transparent government operations.

He has also asked government to act swiftly on social economic challenges which Malawians are facing.

Meanwhile, political commentator Victor Chipofya has challenged Dr Chaponda to walk the talk as most Malawians have been complaining of weak Opposition in Parliament.

The DPP appointed Dr George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition in Parliament, replacing Kondwani Nankhumwa following his expulsion from the party.