Malawi: Chaponda Means Business! Vows to Provide Critical and Strong Opposition in Parliament

22 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The new Leader of Opposition Dr. George Chaponda has pledged to provide strong opposition in Parliament with an aim of serving the needs of vulnerable Malawians.

Dr. Chaponda told Zodiak that his target will center on providing relevant checks and balances to ensure transparent government operations.

He has also asked government to act swiftly on social economic challenges which Malawians are facing.

Meanwhile, political commentator Victor Chipofya has challenged Dr Chaponda to walk the talk as most Malawians have been complaining of weak Opposition in Parliament.

The DPP appointed Dr George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition in Parliament, replacing Kondwani Nankhumwa following his expulsion from the party.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.