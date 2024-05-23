Zimbabwe: Five Dead, Several Injured in Mabvuku Road Accident

FIVE people died and several others were injured when a lorry was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus along Donnybrook Road in Mabvuku, Tuesday, police have said.

The tragic accident happened around 1700 hours.

Following the initial collision, another commuter omnibus rammed into the back of the first one, compounding the severity of the incident.

In a statement police said, "The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1700 hours along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area, Mabvuku in which a lorry was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus.

"Five people died on the spot."