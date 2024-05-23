Zimbabwe: More Days Behind Bars for Neville Mutsvangwa As Bail Ruling Is Postponed

22 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zanu PF bigwigs Monica and Christopher Mutsvangwa's son Neville will be spending five more days in jail after his bail ruling was postponed to May 27.

Neville Mutsvangwa (44) was locked up on allegations of forex trading and money laundering two weeks ago.

He was initially denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi before he mounted an appeal at the High Court.

Ruling was set for Wednesday but the Investigating Officer's typed record of proceedings was missing from the docket and the case was postponed.

However, some suspects facing similar allegations have so far been granted bail.

A lawyer, Moses Mapanga said three of his clients got bail as "there are no compelling reasons to keep them behind bars".

