South Africa: DA to Reveal New Index Tracking ANC's Economic Failure

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will introduce a new visual index on Thursday, 23 May , that tracks the ANC's failures over the past decade and a half.

Government claims that citizens are better off today and should be grateful for current conditions. However, this narrative is misleading and downplays the real hardships faced by South Africans.

The ANC narrative obscures the true extent of economic hardship, as the metrics quantifying these struggles can be complex and confusing.

The DA's Shadow Minister of Finance, Dr Dion George MP , will present a statistical index that clearly tracks the economic distress experienced by ordinary people. It simplifies the data and offers a clear and visual representation of the economic hardship felt by millions. By tracking and quantifying various indicators, it provides a tangible and easily understood measure of the distress caused by the ANC government.

Dr George will be joined by the DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, Ashor Sarupen MP and DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, Bridget Masango MP.

Event Details:

Date: 23 May 2024

Time: 11:15 am

Venue: Nkululeko House, 21 Ernest Oppenheimer Avenue, Bruma Johannesburg