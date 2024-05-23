Namibia: U.S. Ambassador Concludes 5-Day Familiarisation Trip to Coastal Region

U.S Ambassador to Namibia, Randy Berry last week completed a five-day tour of Namibia's coastal region, visiting Oranjemund, the Tsau ||Khaeb National Park, Kolmanskop, Halifax Island, and the Kelp Blue Laboratory in Luderitz.

The trip was aimed at bolstering economic ties and highlighting ongoing conservation efforts between the United States and Namibia underscoring the commitment of strengthening bilateral trade ties and supporting sustainable development initiatives.

In Luderitz the Ambassador had a meeting with the deputy mayor, Hon. Bridgette Fredericks, and members of the Town Council, discussing transformative developments in Namibia's energy sector that are driving significant economic changes in the region.

The tour included a visit to the Kelp Blue Laboratory, where Namibian scientists are pioneering kelp cultivation. The operations cover over four hectares, enhancing marine habitats and producing sustainable products, including fertilizers.

During his visit to Oranjemund, Berry met with the Mayor, HW Elias Kasemba, and members of the Town Council discussing growing economic opportunities in the region emphasizing the mining sector's vital role in Namibia's economy.

At Tsau ||Khaeb National Park Berry witnessed the planet's most diverse ecosystems which include plants unique to Namibia highlighting the importance of conservation efforts supported by the U.S. to preserve biodiversity.

Similarly, Berry also visited Halifax Island with the Namibia Nature Foundation observing the island's biodiversity and met with the Namibia Foundation for the Conservation of SeaBirds (NAMCOB), witnessing the local efforts to protect wildlife, including the island's penguin population.

At Kolmanskop, Berry noted its recent use of a filming location for the popular series "Fallout", which has garnered 65 million viewers showcasing Namibia's cultural heritage and its potential for tourism and media production.

Summarising his first familiarisation trip to the coastal region, he expressed gratitude for the hospitality received and the opportunity to engage with political and business leaders from the region, conservation experts, scientists, and entrepreneurs and get to know about the communities and national parks of Namibia stating "it's clear there is tremendous opportunity and potential".

(From left to right): Johanna Namupala, Aina Iyambula, Jacintha Kartyoa, Ambassador Randy Berry, and Latungwa Mwahafa (Back) Ferdi Knoester.