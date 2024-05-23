Angola: Health Authorities Reinforce Measures Against Monkeypox

Cabinda — Health authorities in the municipality of Cacongo, Province of Cabinda, have intensified awareness campaigns on preventive measures against monkeypox in the border areas with the Republic of Congo.

The information was provided to ANGOP by the municipal secretary of Health in Cacongo, Madalena Buiti, asssuring that health technicians and others from the multisectoral commission are working along the Angola/Republic of Congo border, passing on useful information about disease prevention.

According to Madalena Buiti, the population is being informed about biosafety measures, such as mandatory hand washing, use of gloves in case of contact with people suspected of having the disease, as well as avoide eating of game meat, especially from monkey.

Madalena Buiti asked residents to remain calm, as the municipality has not registered any suspected cases of the disease.

In the coming days, 20 health technicians will be trained on measures to prevent monkeypox disease, as part of the contingency measures drawn up by the authorities to prevent the appearence of possible cases.

The training aims to strengthen the capacity of professionals in the prevention, control and management of diseases.

Meanwhile, the administrator of Cacongo, Armando de Carmo, speaking to the public national radio station RNA, expressed concern about the diagnosis of a positive case in the Ngoio area, Republic of Congo, close to the Massabi border.

Armando de Carmo said that a multisectoral commission has already been set up that will be responsible for controlling, monitoring and treating possible cases of the disease.