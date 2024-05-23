Zimbabwe: Teachers Union Leader Masaraure Convicted for Obstruction of Justice

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union leader Obert Masaraure has been convicted for obstructing justice by a Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

His conviction followed a full trial during which he denied the allegations.

Masaraure was arrested over the offence on 8 July 2022 by ZRP officers and charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in Section 184(1)(c) of the Criminal Code alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

Prosecutors have proved that Masaraure authored a statement that he published on X and on the ARTUZ website, which was meant to prejudice his pending trial and that of his colleague Robson Chere and persuade the teachers' union members and the public to commit public violence.

Masaraure is accused of posting a message on X demanding the release of Chere, who had been arrested in connection with the death of an ARTUZ member, Roy Issa, in 2016.

Issa allegedly plunged to his death from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel.

An inquest into his death ruled out foul play, but police went on to reopen the case and filed murder charges against Masaraure and Chere.

The human rights activist has several cases pending before the courts including subversion and breaching COVID-19 safety regulations.

He is back in court on Thursday for a pre-sentencing recording.