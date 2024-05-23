South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Sign Anti-GBV and Anti-Corruption Bills Into Law

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign into law the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill and the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill in a ceremony at the Union Buildings on Friday.

According to the Presidency, the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill is a "critical step forward in ensuring the safety and security of women from all walks of life".

"The establishment of a council dedicated to drive a whole-of-society approach to combat this scourge is fundamental.

"The council will be the statutory body charged with providing strategic leadership in the elimination of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa," the Presidency said.

Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill paves way, among others, for the provision of the establishment of the Investigative Directorate against Corruption.

"The Directorate, which will over time incorporate the existing Investigating Directorate, will have investigative capacity with priority given to particularly serious criminal or unlawful conduct committed in serious, high-profile or complex corruption, commercial or financial crime.

"The legislation directs that the Directorate be given the infrastructure and resources needed to perform its functions," the Presidency said.