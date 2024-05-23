East Africa: UN Says Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Affect 1.6 Million in Eastern Africa

22 May 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Nairobi, Kenya — Heavy rains and flash floods have affected an estimated 1.6 million people in eastern Africa, the United Nations relief agency said on Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that as of May 17, 473 people in Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and Tanzania have lost their lives, and nearly 410,350 people have been displaced.

Humanitarian agencies across the region continue to support governments in search and rescue operations, conducting needs assessments, pre-positioning available stocks, and providing urgent assistance, OCHA said.

"Additional funding to scale up response as heavy rains and floods spread is needed," it said in a Floods Update released in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.